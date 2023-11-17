RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning of a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products.

Thus far, one Virginian has been reported to be infected while a total of 42 people have contracted the infection across the United States.

Due to the upsurge, multiple brands of pre-cut fruit and cantaloupes have been recalled such as Malchita brand whole cantaloupes, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes and ALDI whole cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products.

Health officials are reminding those at home to not eat any recalled products and to instead throw the items away or return them to where they were bought.

In addition, folks should wash any items or surfaces that might have touched recalled fruit using soapy water or a dishwasher.

Business owners are asked to follow the same guidelines and by remember to not sell or serve these recalled products.

What if I begin to experience symptoms of salmonella?

If one begins to experience severe symptoms of Salmonella such as the ones listed below, the CDC says to contact your healthcare provider:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees fahrenheit

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



The agency says most people who contract salmonella will experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Those with weakened immune symptoms, children younger than five years old and adults aged 65 and older may experience more severe illnesses requiring medical attention and hospitalization.

Most people are said to recover from the infection four to seven days without treatment.