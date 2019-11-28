1  of  3
People infected by E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce grows

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — U.S. health officials report an increase in people impacted by the E. coli outbreak found in romaine lettuce harvested in Salinas, California region.

67 people have been infected by the E-coli bacteria, spanning from 19 states. Previously, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 16 people were infected, across 16 states.

Two cases have been reported in Virginia.

The agency continues to warn people not to eat romaine lettuce harvested in California. This includes whole heads of romaine, organic romaine, hearts of romaine, romaine in salad wraps, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, according to CDC.

The CDC recommends consumers to look for a label showing where the romaine lettuce was grown. If it says “grown in Salinas,” throw it away.

