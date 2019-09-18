Perdue recalling 500 pounds of chicken tenders

(CNN NEEWSOURCE) — Perdue Foods is recalling more than 300 packages of frozen chicken.

The chicken is labeled as “Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders.”

The meat in some of those bags actually contains wheat.

Perdue says the labeling mistake applies to roughly 330 bags, which is about 495 pounds of chicken.

The Company discovered what happened after a customer inquired about it.

There have been no reports of reaction, or illness related to the mislabeled chicken.

Affected customers can contact the company for a refund.