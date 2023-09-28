RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Around 84,000 cans of fluorescent pink spray paint are being recalled because their spray valves can come off with force, potentially injuring users or others.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink Marking Paint in 15 oz. metal cans with the lot code S34052 or S34054 on the bottom. Cans sold at Lowe’s are labeled “WATER BASED FORMULA.”

The cans were sold by several online retailers, as well as stores including Home Depot, Lowe’s and Menards, between April and July 2023 for around $10.

So far, there have been five reports of the spray valve detaching with force, causing paint to splatter. No injuries have been reported so far.

Photo: CPSC

Anyone who has purchased one of these cans of spray paint should immediately stop using them and take a photo of the can — as well as the date code on the bottom — then wrap the can in a plastic bag and put it somewhere out of children’s reach. Then, contact Rust-Oleum at recall@rustoleum.com for a full refund.

More information about this recall can be found here.