Plastic fragments found inside some Ragu pasta sauces leads to recall

(WRIC) — Due to the presence of plastic fragments inside some cans, Mizkan America, Inc., voluntarily recalled certain Ragu pasta sauces in the U.S. on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said there have not been any reported injuries or complaints from consumers.

The FDA says Mizkan America has taken the steps for the recall “out of an abundance of caution.” The recall is reportedly only limited to certain pasta sauces, with specific production codes, from Ragu. You can find them below:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

While Mizkan America believes the majority of the sauces produced is in its control, the FDA says some cases were already shipped and are subject to the voluntary recall.

The FDA says retailers have been already notified of the recall and that consumers should reach out the customer-service hotline for replacements of the recalled pasta sauces. The hotline can be reached at 800-328-7248 on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Mizkan America will provide consumers who report finding recalled pasta sauces with replacement coupons.