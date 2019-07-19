Plastic fragments found inside some Ragu pasta sauces leads to recall

(WRIC) — Due to the presence of plastic fragments inside some cans, Mizkan America, Inc., voluntarily recalled certain Ragu pasta sauces in the U.S. on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said there have not been any reported injuries or complaints from consumers.
The FDA says Mizkan America has taken the steps for the recall “out of an abundance of caution.” The recall is reportedly only limited to certain pasta sauces, with specific production codes, from Ragu. You can find them below:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
While Mizkan America believes the majority of the sauces produced is in its control, the FDA says some cases were already shipped and are subject to the voluntary recall.
The FDA says retailers have been already notified of the recall and that consumers should reach out the customer-service hotline for replacements of the recalled pasta sauces. The hotline can be reached at 800-328-7248 on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Mizkan America will provide consumers who report finding recalled pasta sauces with replacement coupons.