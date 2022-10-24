WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Over 4,000 pounds of a pork loin steak fritter product are being recalled after it was discovered that they may be contaminated with foreign matter — specifically hard pieces of plastic.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma-based AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. is recalling bulk cases containing 27 pieces of raw, frozen “Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters” with the following label:

The recalled product bears the establishment number “EST. 2260Y” within its USDA mark of inspection. The recall was initiated after two complaints from restaurants described hard pieces of plastic in the product.

No adverse reactions have been linked to the product, which was shipped to Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia before being distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

The USDA is concerned that this product may still be in the refrigerators of freezers of restaurants or other food service establishments. Anyone who has this product is asked to throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.