RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several popular dry shampoos were voluntarily recalled by the parent company Unilever after they were found to have the potential for elevated levels of the cancer-causing carcinogen, benzene.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and elevated levels of exposure can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Brands affected by the recall included Dove, Bed Head, Nexxus, Suave and TRESemmé.

According to the release, the levels of benzene found in the tested, now recalled, products would not be expected to cause health consequences. The company said it is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution,” and that no adverse side effects of the products have been reported to the company.

The cause of the elevated levels of benzene was found to be the propellant, and, according to an FDA release, Unilever said it has worked with its propellant suppliers to address the issue.

Consumers are advised to stop using affected products immediately and contact UnileverRecall.com for information on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.