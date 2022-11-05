RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Battery and charger maker Power Plus is recalling their one of their portable charging stations after reports reveal the stations can catch fire while charging and even explode.

The lithium-ion battery in the Power Plus Tora Portable Power Charging Stations can catch on fire while charging, posing fire and explosion hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 115 chargers are impacted by this recall.

Anyone with a charging station should immediately stop using it and contact Power Plus for instruction on how to return it for a full refund.