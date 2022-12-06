RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A special low-fat diet dog food has been voluntarily recalled due to a labeling error.

According to the recall, a limited amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription wet dog food is being recalled after cans were mislabeled.

“For a brief period on September 15, 2022, cans of a different complete and balanced adult dog food, Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food, were labeled as PPVD EN Low Fat in one of our factories,” the company announced via a recall with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said that while the mislabeled dog food is safe to feed, it is not the intended formula for dogs requiring the low-fat diet food. These dogs may have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.

The mislabeled cans contain chunks in gravy, while the correct product looks more like a pate consistency.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness or injury due to the mislabeling but is recalling the product as a precaution. The product was only made available for purchase through veterinary clinics and other retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

You can identify the mislabeled product by the UPC (38100 17599), production code (22581159 L4TR6) and “Best Before Sept 2024” date. Customers can contact the company at 1-800-579-7733 or by email at https://www.purina.com/contact-us.