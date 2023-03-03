RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The grocery store Lidl has issued a blanket recall of all of its 7-ounce Tapas-brand ready-to-eat cocktail shrimp due to a potential for listeria contamination.

The product was distributed across all U.S. Lidl locations, including Virginia, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The organism can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Tapas-brand 7-oz Lidl cocktail shrimp recalled due to possible listeria contamination. (Photo: Food and Drug Administration)

Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. If customers have purchased the shrimp, it should not be eaten, and instead, the package should be returned to your nearest Lidl store for a full refund. In this case, the FDA says returns without a receipt will be accepted.

Anyone with questions on the recall is advised to call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at 844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.