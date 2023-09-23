RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About 11,000 sets of bistro chairs and tables sold at TJX, TJ Maxx, Homegoods, Homesense and Marshalls have been recalled after reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing.

The three-piece foldable bistro sets, which include two chairs and one table, were recalled on Thursday, Sept. 14. The furniture sets were sold under the Panama Jack and House & Garden brands.

Three-piece foldable bistro sets sold at TJX, TJ Maxx, Homegoods, Homesense and Marshalls recalled (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said customers should contact the following businesses for instructions as to how to receive a full refund and dispose of chairs: