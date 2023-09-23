RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About 11,000 sets of bistro chairs and tables sold at TJX, TJ Maxx, Homegoods, Homesense and Marshalls have been recalled after reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing.
The three-piece foldable bistro sets, which include two chairs and one table, were recalled on Thursday, Sept. 14. The furniture sets were sold under the Panama Jack and House & Garden brands.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said customers should contact the following businesses for instructions as to how to receive a full refund and dispose of chairs:
- Customers who bought the set from TJX can call 800-762-4177 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit TJX’s website for more information.
- Customers who bought the set from HomeGoods can visit the Homegoods website.
- Customers who bought the set from Marshalls can visit Marshalls’ website.
- Customers who bought the set from T.J. Maxx can visit T.J. Maxx’s website.
- Customers who bought the set from Homesense can visit Homesense’s website.