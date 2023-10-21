(WRIC) — About 21,000 Thomas and Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck and Crates, as well as Troublesome Truck and Paint toys have been recalled for choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

The toy trucks were purchased online at Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and other websites and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada from Feb. 2022 through Aug. 2023 for about $17.

Thomas and Friends Troublesome Truck and Crates recalled (Photo” U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thomas and Friends Troublesome Truck and Paint recalled (Photo” U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers can call Fisher Price Inc. at 855-853-6224 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for a refund or visit Mattel and Fisher Price’s consumer support website.