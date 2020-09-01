Recall alert: Ukrop’s chicken salad may contain almonds

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad may contain almonds. (Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s is recalling more than 1,000 pounds of chicken salad because it may contain almonds — which are not listed in the product’s label.

The ready-to-eat chicken salad was made on August 26 with the sell-by date of 09/02/2020. The product being recalled has the establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the United States Department of Agriculture said.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint. So far there have been no confirmed incidents of allergic reactions but anyone who is concerned should contact their healthcare provider.

Retailers who may still have these products available are urged not to sell them.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is based in Richmond and ships to retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia.