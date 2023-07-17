RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you own a Frigidaire 2-in-1 washer and dryer, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is asking you to check its model number — because it might be a fire hazard.

The CPSC is informing consumers of a July 13 recall on all Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers with the following model and serial number ranges:

Model number FFLG4033QWX , with serial numbers 4E44114739 through 4E81603034

, with serial numbers through Model number FFLG4033QTX, with serial numbers 4E44308482 through 4E81603380

Consumers can find the serial number for their units — which were sold in white and titanium — on a white sticker on the inside of the dryer door.

The recalled Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers, shown in titanium and white. (Photo: CPSC)

Anyone who owns one of the affected appliances should stop using it immediately. According to the CPSC, the dryer drum’s felt seal can fold, allowing lint to build up within the machine — which can cause a fire.

There have been 23 reported fires and one reported smoke inhalation injury at the time of the recall, according to the CPSC.

These appliances were sold in white and titanium from stores such as Lowe’s, Home Depot and other retailers from October 2014 to April 2018 for about $1,400.

Consumers who own one of these laundry centers are asked to contact the Electrolux Group — the appliances’ manufacturer — to have their units inspected, repaired and cleaned of any lint buildup for free.

The Electrolux Group can be reached in any of the following ways:

Online: LaundryCenterRecall.com

Online: Fridigaire.com , click “Product Recalls”

, click “Product Recalls” Phone: 800-747-4620, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Email: laundrycenterrecall@Electrolux.com

For more information about the recall, visit the CPSC’s website.