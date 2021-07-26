Recall issued for carrot products over Salmonella concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grimmway Farms issued a recall of some of its carrot products due to concerns they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The company in an announcement published on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website said so far no illnesses have been linked to the recall.

Salmonella is known to cause symptoms like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, but the organism can cause more severe illness in children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

You can find out if you have any of the recalled products by checking the table below.