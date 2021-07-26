Recall issued for carrot products over Salmonella concerns

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grimmway Farms carrots. Photo: Grimmway Farms

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grimmway Farms issued a recall of some of its carrot products due to concerns they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The company in an announcement published on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website said so far no illnesses have been linked to the recall.

Salmonella is known to cause symptoms like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, but the organism can cause more severe illness in children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

You can find out if you have any of the recalled products by checking the table below.

July 21, 2021 Grimmway Farms-Initiated Recall of
Retail-Packaged Carrots*
DescriptionBrandRetail
Package
Size		UPCBest-if-Used-
by-Date
Organic Cut and Peeled Baby
Carrots		Bunny Luv1 lb. bag0 3338390205 0AUG 17 21
AUG 20 21
Organic Premium Petite
Carrots		Bunny Luv3 lb. bag0 7878351301 7AUG 15 21
Organic Petite CarrotsCal-Organic12 oz. bag0 7878390810 3AUG 15 21
Shredded CarrotsGrimmway
Farms		10 oz. bag0 7878350610 1AUG 09 21
Organic Peeled Baby-Cut CarrotsO Organics1 lb. bag0 7989340850 7AUG 15 21
Organic Baby Rainbow CarrotsO Organics12 oz. bag0 7989398162 8AUG 13 21
AUG 14 21
*All of the products in this table have a 9-character lot code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending
in BF or SP printed on the bag. For example, 1952023BF.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events