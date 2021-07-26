Recall issued for carrot products over Salmonella concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grimmway Farms issued a recall of some of its carrot products due to concerns they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The company in an announcement published on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website said so far no illnesses have been linked to the recall.
Salmonella is known to cause symptoms like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, but the organism can cause more severe illness in children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
You can find out if you have any of the recalled products by checking the table below.
|July 21, 2021 Grimmway Farms-Initiated Recall of
Retail-Packaged Carrots*
|Description
|Brand
|Retail
Package
Size
|UPC
|Best-if-Used-
by-Date
|Organic Cut and Peeled Baby
Carrots
|Bunny Luv
|1 lb. bag
|0 3338390205 0
|AUG 17 21
AUG 20 21
|Organic Premium Petite
Carrots
|Bunny Luv
|3 lb. bag
|0 7878351301 7
|AUG 15 21
|Organic Petite Carrots
|Cal-Organic
|12 oz. bag
|0 7878390810 3
|AUG 15 21
|Shredded Carrots
|Grimmway
Farms
|10 oz. bag
|0 7878350610 1
|AUG 09 21
|Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots
|O Organics
|1 lb. bag
|0 7989340850 7
|AUG 15 21
|Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots
|O Organics
|12 oz. bag
|0 7989398162 8
|AUG 13 21
AUG 14 21
|*All of the products in this table have a 9-character lot code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending
in BF or SP printed on the bag. For example, 1952023BF.