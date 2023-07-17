RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Consumers should check their freezers for three varieties of frozen dumplings, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) reports none of them received federal inspection before hitting store shelves.

Mulan Dumpling, LLC of Hyattsville, Maryland has issued a recall for the following three frozen dumpling products produced between February 20 and June 26:

Mulan Dumpling Curry Seasoned Chicken Dumplings, 8 o.z.

Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage Dumplings, 8 o.z.

Mulan Dumpling Shrimp and Chives Dumplings, 8 o.z. (containing pork)

Consumers in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. might have these items in their freezers.

According to FSIS, these items state they have been inspected, as they have the USDA’s verification seal on the packaging. However, the establishment which produced these products did not have the necessary grant to do so.

While there have been no reported illnesses, FSIS still advises consumers to not eat them. They should either trash the items or return them.

Those with further concerns may visit the recall page here to learn more.