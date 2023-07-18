RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A flavor of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc.’s Outshine Fruit Bars is being recalled, as they might contain and unlisted allergen.

According to the recall alert, the Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars may contain an trace amounts of milk — which the package is required to state, but it does not.

Check your freezers for any Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars with batch numbers LLA317822 and LLA317922. The product’s expiration date would be September 30, 2024.

The Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars, some of which have been recalled due to an undeclared milk allergen. This photo shows examples of the bar code and batch number location. (Photo: FDA)

The following retail stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and several other states were distributed this product:

Kroger in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky Shoprite in Virginia, Maryland, Delware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey

in Virginia, Maryland, Delware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey Wal-Mart in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Louisiana

No other Outshine products or batches are included in this recall, according to the manufacturer.

Those with an allergy or significant sensitivity to milk could be harmed by eating these fruit bars. While no illnesses have been reported, anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk is asked to not eat these fruit bars. The manufacturer encourages those who have the product to either throw it away, or return it for a refund.

For further information, consumers can read the recall alert or reach out to Dryer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. directly at dreyers@casupport.com.