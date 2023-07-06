RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A brand of portable chargers have been recalled after one charger caught fire on a flight and sent four flight attendants to the hospital.
VRURC is recalling all colors of their portable chargers as of July 6, 2023, as they pose a fire hazard to consumers.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports VRUCU portable chargers — model number OD-87 — are connected to a fire on a commercial flight, where one such charger ignited.
Four flight attendants were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.
The item, which came in a variety of colors, sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2021 to May 2023 and retailed for between $30 and $40.
The CPSC estimates just under 200,000 units were sold. Buyers are asked to stop using the charger immediately, and to contact VRURC for a replacement.
VRURC Contact Information:
Retailer: Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a VRURC, of China
Phone: 951-593-9128 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday
Email: support@vrurcpower.com
Website: https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall
For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC website.