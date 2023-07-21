RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has released a recall for Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs.

According to the CPSC, the cribs have been recalled due to their end panel having a sharp edge, which poses a laceration, or cut, hazard.

Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs (Photo: CPSC)

The crib can convert into a toddler bed and is white with scalloped details.

The CPSC urged that consumers should immediately stop using the cribs and contact Pottery Barn Kids at 855-801-9300 to either schedule delivery and installation of new end panels and removal of the old end panels, or a full refund. Pottery Barn Kids will be contacting all known purchasers.