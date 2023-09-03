(WRIC) — About 167,000 glass doorknobs have been recalled after reports of the knobs breaking and causing lacerations requiring stitches, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Prime-Line glass doorknobs sold under the Defender Security, Gate-House and Reliabilt brand names have been recalled due to five reports of lacerations due to the knobs breaking.

In addition to the 167,000 doorknobs sold in the U.S., about 10,625 were sold in Canada.

The doorknobs were sold in home improvement stores across the U.S. and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from February of last year through April of this year, according to the safety commission.

The knobs were sold in bronze, brass, satin, nickel, matte and chrome finishes.

Visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website for model numbers included in the recall.

Prime-Line glass doorknobs recalled (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Anyone who owns the recalled doorknobs is asked to stop use immediately and contact Prime-Line at 800-729-6123 for instructions on how to receive a refund.