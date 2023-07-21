RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has released a recall for SQM bicycle helmets.

According to the CPSC, the bicycle helmets have been recalled due to the risk of head injury and the products’ failure to meet mandatory federal safety standards.

Helmet front view (Photo: CPSC)

Helmet rear view (Photo: CPSC)

Helmet inner label (Photo: CPSC)

The helmets are black with green accents, with a black and gray striped pattern, black and gray straps and a red buckle. A label with “SQM2326, L(56-61 cm), ca. 225g, Made in China” is inside the helmet.

The bike helmets were sold online in one size on Amazon between March, 2022 and January, 2023, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC has urged consumers to stop using the helmets, cut the straps and dispose of them immediately.

The seller, SQM, of China, has not agreed to recall these helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

Consumers are instructed to report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to the CPSC.