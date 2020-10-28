Recent Listeria infection outbreak traced back to deli meat, CDC says

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections that they say is traced back to deli meat.
Approximately 10 people were sickened and hospitalized sometime during the months of August through October, with one person dying from the illness. Those who were sickened were reportedly between the ages of 40 and 80 and lived in Florida, Massachusetts or New York. The CDC reported that 9 of the 10 infected people said they’d eaten deli meat prior to getting sick.
At this time no specific brand of meat has been cited as the cause.
Listeria more commonly affects people with compromised immune systems, older people and also those who are pregnant.
Health officials warn that deli meat is known to sometimes have Listeria bacteria, and remind people to cook deli meats before ingesting and to always throw away opened packages of deli meat after five days in the refrigerator.
The CDC, along with other government health organizations, continues to monitor the current outbreak and will update the public as soon as more is learned.
