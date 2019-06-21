Report: High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods

Tests conducted by a California nonprofit found high levels of arsenic levels in two water bottle brands sold at Walmart, Target and Whole Foods.

The Center for Environmental Health found that Peñafiel Water and Starkey Water contained higher arsenic levels than tap water, high enough to violate California State guidelines.

Peñafiel is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper and is sold at Target and Walmart, along with vendors.

Starkey Water is owned by and sold at Whole Foods.

The study corroborates Consumer Reports’ findings, which were released earlier this year.

Consumer Reports found that Peñafiel Water and Starkey Water contained nearly double the federal limit of Arsenic.

The chemical can cause reproductive harm and cancer.

It can also cause organ damage and hormone disruption.

The Food and Drug Administration has not recalled either brand.