Rotini product recalled due to incorrect labeling

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A rotini meal kit product sold at Amazon Fresh stores and online has been recalled due to incorrect labeling.

The product, Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit, contains milk, but the packaging did not include milk on the list of ingredients. There have been no reports of people getting sick, but the Food and Drug Administration urges anyone with a lactose allergy not to eat the product if they’ve purchased it.

The product has already been removed from all store shelves.