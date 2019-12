Richmond,Va–(WRIC) A massive recall has been announced for a popular brand of salmon because of possible listeria contamination.

CATSMO LLC says the recall is out of an abundance of caution, and that no one has been reported sick.

If affected, listeria can cause complications in young people, pregnant women, and seniors.

The full recall information has been provided by the FDA.

If you have an affected product, you can take it back to the store for a refund.