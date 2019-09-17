Saudi Arabia oil attack impacting gas prices in Virginia

NEW YORK (AP/WRIC) — Oil prices are falling a day after their biggest single-day jump in years due to a weekend attack on a key Saudi Arabia energy facility.

U.S. oil fell nearly 5% to $59.96 a barrel Tuesday while Brent, the international benchmark, is down 5.3% to $65.34. Both rose more than 14% Monday.

The attack led to the biggest disruption of crude oil in modern history. In the U.S., auto club AAA warned of a potential 25-cent increase in the price of gasoline. The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. Tuesday is $2.59, according to AAA, up 3 cents from Monday.

The price per gallon average in Virginia is $2.28, though a slight increase could be seen at the pumps in the coming days, possibly by 10 to 20 cents. In Chesterfield County, the manager of Styles Bi-Rite off Hull Street Road in Midlothian said gas prices rose 30 cents overnight.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister is expected to give an update on the country’s oil production at some point Tuesday.

