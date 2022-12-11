RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Around 516,5000 thermal laminators manufactured by Scotch are being recalled after nine incidents of them catching fire were reported.

According to CPSC, the recall includes Scotch thermal laminators that have the model numbers TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF, or TL1302KIT. The model number can be found on the top-left corner of a silver sticker on the bottom of the laminator. The sticker on all versions includes only the model “number” TL1302 without letters at the end (below).

The model number can be found on the top-left corner of a silver sticker on the bottom of the laminator (Photo: scotchbrand.com)

The laminators are white or light grey and have dark grey accents. They have carrying handles on the right side and “Scotch” printed on the front in dark grey letters. The laminating slot is around 13″ wide. (below)

According to CPSC, there have been nine reports of the laminators catching fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported as of yet.

The laminators were sold at retail stores such as Walmart, Staples and Costco, as well as websites such as walmart.com, amazon.com and staples.com between April of 2014 and October of 2022.

Consumers who own one of these laminators should immediately unplug them and follow 3M’s instructions on how to properly dispose of them. 3M’s instructions, as well as a refund request form, can be found here.