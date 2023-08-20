RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Simplay3 Toddler Towers have been recalled due to a fall hazard for children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the towers with model 41807 can tip over while being used, posing fall and injury hazards for children.

The commission said the Simplay3 Company received 16 reports of the tower tipping over while in use, “including ten reports of injuries, six of which were head contusions.”

About 108,450 units were sold in the U.S., and 5,512 were sold in Canada.

The commission said that consumers should immediately stop using the product, take it away from children and contact Simplay3 to receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the toddler tower.

Consumers can call the Simplay3 Company at 866-855-0100 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other methods of contacting the company are available on the commission’s website.

Simplay3 Toddler Towers (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission said the towers were sold in a variety of colors including espresso, white and gray. The name Simplay3 is found on the base of the tower and along the upper railing. The model number, also found on the commission’s website, is printed on the base of the tower.