RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Almost 100 cases of 4oz packages of smoked salmon sold nationwide have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, Florida, voluntarily recalled its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon after routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture revealed the finished product contained Listeria monocytogenes, “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the FDA release stated.





The recalled product was sold to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin between February and June 2022.

The affected products have lot #123172 and UPC code 060022710356. No other products, brands or lots were affected by the contamination recall.

Consumers found to be in possession of the affected products are urged to dispose of them immediately or return them to the store for a full refund.