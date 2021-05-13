Spotsylvania Sheriff warns residents of phone scam

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam.

Sheriff Roger L. Harris said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the Sheriff’s Office has received several calls where the scammer claims to be a deputy and threatens arrest if fines are not paid.

“Please be aware and do not send any money to anyone claiming to be collecting money on behalf of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office urges residents who receive a call like this to simply hang up the phone.