WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Nearly 150,000 strollers sold at Target and online have been recalled after several reports of children being injured.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an estimated 149,000 Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers have been recalled because the lower side of their frame can crack, potentially causing children sitting in them to fall or get hurt.

The CPSC said there have been 138 reports of cracks in the strollers’ frames, eight of which resulted in cuts, scratches or bruises in the children sitting in them at the time.

The affected strollers were sold at Target, as well as websites such as hellomockingbirg.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com between March of 2020 and September of 2022 and ranged in price from $395 to $450.

Photo: CPSC

The strollers included in this recall have lot numbers between 20091 and 22602. The lot numbers can be found on the white product label on the inter-left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

Anyone who has purchased this stroller should stop using it immediately and contact Mockingbird for a free frame reinforcement kit. Mockingbird is directly contacting all known purchasers.