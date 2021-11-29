Taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals? How to make sure scammers don’t take advantage of you

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Viginians are taking advantage of deals on this cyber Monday, but experts urge shoppers to make sure they don’t get taken advantage of at the same time.

Space under the Christmas tree isn’t going to fill itself.

“Cyber Monday is one of the largest shopping days around,” said Tom Gelozin, interim CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Richmond. The Monday after Thanksgiving might be your day to get going on holiday shopping.

Gelozin tells consumers to beware of false advertising and only shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites with “https” in the URL. Don’t forget to make sure your antivirus software is up to date and cross check for the cheapest prices across trusted sites. “Just because the price is really good, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” Gelozin said.

When you do place an order, pay with a credit card, not a debit card.

“You can always challenge the charge if you put it on your credit card. If you put it on a debit card, the money comes right out of your account,” he said. Know the seller’s return policy and watch out for phishing scams, in which an imposter sends an email to get you to click on an unsafe link.

Some credit unions recent warned of repeat phishing scams like one involving TSA Precheck. A fraudulent email tells travelers to renew their membership. In an Amazon scam, customer service impersonators ask for payment information.

“Amazon in particular, because it’s one of the number one shopping areas around, I’ve seen a large uptick in that,” Gelozin told 8News.

If you’re unsure about a website being legit, check it out on the BBB’s website. Also, make sure you tell the BBB about any time you do get scammed. They could take action for you.