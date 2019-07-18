Target now selling Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — Target has released a new lineup of adaptive Halloween costumes, including some for kids in wheelchairs.

The two new costumes feature a pirate outfit, including a ship-themed wheelchair cover, and a princess costume with a carriage cover. Both can be purchased at Target.com.

Both costumes are part of the Hyde and Eek! Boutique collection at Target, according to CNN.

Both wheelchair covers are sold separately at $45 a piece. The pirate costume is $25, and the princess outfit is $20.