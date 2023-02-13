RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of COVID-19 test kits have been recalled by the manufacturer due to the possibility of inaccurate test results.

In December 2022, of 56,300 Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kits were recalled by Universal Meditech Inc. The products were distributed without appropriate premarket clearance or approval by the FDA, would could which result in inaccurate test results.

The same device was previously recalled in March 2022.

Recalled test kits were manufactured between October and December 2021 and were distributed nationwide in January 2022.

The tests came in three different types of packaging — a purple and white box with “Skippack Medical Lab” branding, a green and white box under the “DiagnosUS” brand and a white box with no brand name.

Credit: Food and Drug Administration

Consumers who bought these tests should stop using them immediately and contact the distributor for product return. If you bought one of these tests and had an adverse reaction, you can send a report to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online.