RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 20,000 Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mowers have been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

According to the recall, the laceration hazard is caused by the mower blade detaching unexpectedly during use. Customers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Snow Joe for instructions on how to determine whether their lawn mower is included in the recall and if so, instructions on how to inspect and secure the lawn mower blade.





So far, 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade on the recalled machines detaching have been reported.

The recall involves model numbers 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT. For a full list of serial number ranges, click here.