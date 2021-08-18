Thousands of packages of frozen dog food sold at PetSmart recalled

(WTAJ) — Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company is recalling about 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.

According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration release, the affected products were distributed at select PetSmart stores across the U.S. The recall was issued after a routine nutrition test confirmed the elevated Vitamin D levels.

Based on an investigation, a significant reduction in the vitamin mix dosage by the vitamin mix manufacturer was “not detected or properly communicated,” resulting in a failure to reduce the dosage in the affected products.

The company, based in Monroe, Washington, said in a statement, “We care deeply about our customers and their pets, and have put corrective actions into place to ensure this issue does not reoccur.”

According to the FDA, dogs that ingest elevated levels of Vitamin D may show symptoms such as vomiting, appetite loss, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Consuming high levels of Vitamin D over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction, the FDA said.

The following products were distributed at PetSmart stores nationwide. They come in 2- and 4.5-pound packaging. The full list is below:

Product Name Net Wt UPC Best by range Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 2lb 73725792262 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792264 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 2lb 73725792266 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 4.5lb 73725792267 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 2lb 73725792260 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 4.5lb 73725792263 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 2lb 73725792079 8/26/2022-1/13/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792078 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

No illnesses have been reported, and no other products have been affected.

Consumers should stop feeding the affected products to their dogs, and any pet owners with dogs that consumed the products should contact their veterinarian.