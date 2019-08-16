Tyson Foods recalls more than 39K pounds of frozen chicken patties due to ‘extraneous materials’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties that could be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Thursday. In a statement, they labeled the recall as Class 1, meaning it is a high-risk recall.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken patties were produced on Jan. 31 and have the establishment number P-13456 printed on the back.

The following product is being recalled:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a doctor. Consumers with the recalled chicken patties in their freezers are urged to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.