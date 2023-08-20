RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ubio Labs power banks, sold online and in-stores at Costco, have been recalled due to potentially posing a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, the power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The commission said Costco received three reports of fire, including one report of fire on a flight, which resulted in “four reports of smoke inhalation and one report of a minor burn injury to passengers.”

About 350,000 units were sold, the commission said. The power banks were sold in either a pack of one or a pack of two, and have the model number PWB1071 on the back.

The Costco item number, which is printed on the pack, is 1314518 on the single pack and 1265470 on the two-pack.

The commission advised that consumers should immediately stop using the power banks and contact Costco for a refund, since Ubio Labs is no longer in operation. Costco has directly contacted all known purchasers.

Ubio Labs power bank (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers can call Costco at 800-774-2678 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Other methods of contacting Costco are available on the Consumer Products Safety Commission’s website.