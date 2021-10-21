Ukrop’s recalls prepared salads, wraps for possible plastic choking hazard

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods announced on Thursday that they were recalling six salad types and a kind of wrap. According to a release, the meals prepared on a certain day could possibly contain brown hard plastic.

The a few pieces of the plastic was found in a supplier ingredient, according to Ukrop’s.

The following items are included in the recall, all of them had sell by dates for this weekend:

UPCItem RecalledPackage Sell-By Date
72251525049Chef Salad10-24-21
72251525050Chicken Caesar Salad10-24-21
72251525051Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad10-24-21
72251525202Garden Side Salad10-24-21
72251525214Mexican Side Salad10-24-21
72251525133Southwestern Style Salad10-24-21
72251525064Chicken Caesar Wrap10-23-21

The items were sold at Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond; Kroger stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio; Food Lion stores in Virginia and North Carolina; Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Ukrop’s alerted the stores to the recall and the salads and wraps will be pulled from the shelves.

You can get a full refund for your recalled purchase by returning it to the store where you bought it.

People with questions about the recall can call Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events