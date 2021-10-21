Ukrop’s recalls prepared salads, wraps for possible plastic choking hazard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods announced on Thursday that they were recalling six salad types and a kind of wrap. According to a release, the meals prepared on a certain day could possibly contain brown hard plastic.

The a few pieces of the plastic was found in a supplier ingredient, according to Ukrop’s.

The following items are included in the recall, all of them had sell by dates for this weekend:

UPC Item Recalled Package Sell-By Date 72251525049 Chef Salad 10-24-21 72251525050 Chicken Caesar Salad 10-24-21 72251525051 Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad 10-24-21 72251525202 Garden Side Salad 10-24-21 72251525214 Mexican Side Salad 10-24-21 72251525133 Southwestern Style Salad 10-24-21 72251525064 Chicken Caesar Wrap 10-23-21

The items were sold at Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond; Kroger stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio; Food Lion stores in Virginia and North Carolina; Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Ukrop’s alerted the stores to the recall and the salads and wraps will be pulled from the shelves.

You can get a full refund for your recalled purchase by returning it to the store where you bought it.

People with questions about the recall can call Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050.