Ukrop’s recalls prepared salads, wraps for possible plastic choking hazard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods announced on Thursday that they were recalling six salad types and a kind of wrap. According to a release, the meals prepared on a certain day could possibly contain brown hard plastic.
The a few pieces of the plastic was found in a supplier ingredient, according to Ukrop’s.
The following items are included in the recall, all of them had sell by dates for this weekend:
|UPC
|Item Recalled
|Package Sell-By Date
|72251525049
|Chef Salad
|10-24-21
|72251525050
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|10-24-21
|72251525051
|Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad
|10-24-21
|72251525202
|Garden Side Salad
|10-24-21
|72251525214
|Mexican Side Salad
|10-24-21
|72251525133
|Southwestern Style Salad
|10-24-21
|72251525064
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|10-23-21
The items were sold at Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond; Kroger stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio; Food Lion stores in Virginia and North Carolina; Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Ukrop’s alerted the stores to the recall and the salads and wraps will be pulled from the shelves.
You can get a full refund for your recalled purchase by returning it to the store where you bought it.
People with questions about the recall can call Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050.