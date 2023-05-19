RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wegman’s is recalling jars of pasta sauce after the inclusion of anchovies in the sauce wasn’t noted on the jars’ packaging.

The sauce, sold under Wegman’s “Italian Classics” branding, was recalled by manufacturer Lidestri Food Co. because the unlabelled fish represented an allergy hazard.

Due to a “temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods’ packaging processes,” the jars went out without any label showing that anchovies were included in the sauce.

Check your jars to see if they’re affected by the recall. (Photo: FDA)

The recall affects any “Italian Classics Diavolo Sauce” sold with an expiration date of March 31, 2025. The jars also have the code F0589.

The FDA reports that no one has yet had an allergic reaction to the sauce, but writes that customers can receive a full refund by returning the jars to the point of purchase.