BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WRIC) — Van Leeuwen, a Brooklyn-based ice cream company, is voluntarily recalling nearly 2,000 pounds of non-dairy ice cream that may contain allergens not listed in the ingredients.

The recall was allegedly initiated after a customer had a reaction and reported the issue. The cause of the contamination is being investigated.

According to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the product — 14-ounce pints of “Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk” non-dairy frozen dessert — may contain traces of cashews and pistachios, which can potentially cause an allergic reaction in people with tree nut allergies.

The product, which has been distributed nationwide, comes in a 14-ounce white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. It is marked with lot number @21V194 and has an expiration date of Jan. 13, 2023, both of which are listed on the bottom of the packaging.

The recall does not apply to any products with different lot numbers or expiration dates, and does not apply to any other products made by Van Leeuwen.

Retailers who have this product on hand are urged to stop sales immediately and contact Van Leeuwen. Consumers who have purchased it should return it to where it came from for a full refund.