Virtual Reality headset recalled for skin irritation concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A virtual reality headset made by Facebook Technologies is being recalled after the removable foam padding began causing skin issues for users.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets have removable foam facial interfaces that can irritate the skin. The pieces were sold along with the headset and separately.

The headset is said to have caused rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps.

About 4 million products are eligible for the recall.