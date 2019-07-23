Volvo recalls more than 500,000 vehicles worldwide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volvo is recalling more than 500,000 cars worldwide.

The recall involves a series of vehicles from model years 2014 through 2019, including the XC-90 and S-90.

The recall also includes S-60, S-80, V-40, V-60, V-70, V-90 and X-60 vehicles. All have a 2-liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine.

The issue? A faulty engine component that could potentially result in engine bay fires in worst cases.

So far the company has not received any reports of accidents or injuries associated with the problem.

Customers will receive letters of notification and should contact their dealers for repairs at no cost.