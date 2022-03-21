RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WTAJ) — Two store brands of buttermilk pancake and waffle mix manufactured by Continental Mills are facing a voluntary recall after a possible contamination from a foreign object.

Great Value, a Walmart store brand, and The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix are both facing the recalls — with Great Value being sold nationwide and the Kroger brand being sold in states including Virginia.

Continental Mills alerted the FDA of the recall after they reportedly found fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line in a limited amount of the product.

The mix was shipped and sold nationwide and has a “Best By” date of Sept. 1, 2023. The boxes also have the following codes: UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063.

Anyone who may have purchased the mix is asked to dispose of it or return it to your local Walmart for a replacement or refund.

For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

Continental Mills is a third-generation manufacturer and is working with the FDA and Walmart to make sure any affected product is removed from shelves immediately, the recall noted.

Continental Mills issued a recall of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix due to a potential foreign material contamination.

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is packaged in a box, net wt. 2 lbs., UPC 01111088219. The affected product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

Product was distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: AL, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV.