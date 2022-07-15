INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WRIC) — Nearly 6,000 tents sold exclusively at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops across the United States and Canada are being recalled for potential smoke inhalation.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the tents are manufactured by Westfield Outdoor and have an option for a wood stove inside. The exhaust pipe for the stove is intended to protrude from the tent through a stove jack ring which is meant to provide a seal between the stove pipe and tent.

The jack ring can deteriorate when exposed to the heat from the stove pipe, causing a risk of smoke inhalation inside the tent. Consumers who have purchased the tents should immediately stop using wood stoves inside and contact Westfield for a new jack ring. Westfield is contacting all known purchasers and the new jack rings will come with instructions for replacement.

The tents included in the recall are listed below, their names, model numbers, date codes and and SKUs are printed on the inside on a sewn-in warning label:

