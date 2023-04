Tax Day falls on April 18 this year. Before you file your taxes, check out these tax breaks you may be missing out on. (Getty)

(STACKER) — Filing your taxes can be anxiety-inducing—especially if you’re not sure whether you’re going to owe the government money or receive a nice tax refund. Overpaying your tax obligation throughout the year by having extra money withheld from your paychecks is an interest-free loan to the government, but finding out you’re getting one can give you a pleasant boost when you file your taxes. It’s a popular option: 74% of taxpayers received a refund in the 2020 tax year.

If you have self-employment income, changed jobs, made profits by selling stock, or chose not to give the federal government additional money throughout the year, you may owe taxes instead of receiving a refund. Nationwide, 1 in 5 people who filed taxes owe money on their returns, according to Stacker’s analysis of 2020 tax year data from the IRS, the most recent year available.

The average amount owed was more than $6,500—a few thousand dollars more than the average tax refund. To find out which states’ taxpayers had the highest balances, Stacker used Internal Revenue Service data to rank states by the average amount taxpayers owed on tax day.

Only tax filers who owed money on their return were included; in other words, those who received refunds don’t factor into the averages. The number and share of tax filers who owed money on their return are also shown in the analysis but didn’t factor into the ranking. Scroll through the list to see where your home state landed in the rankings.

51. West Virginia

Average tax payment: $4,215

Number of returns with tax due: 104,050 (12.7%)

50. Mississippi

Average tax payment: $4,714

Number of returns with tax due: 216,240 (16.3%)

49. Hawaii

Average tax payment: $4,929

Number of returns with tax due: 158,960 (22.5%)

48. New Mexico

Average tax payment: $4,946

Number of returns with tax due: 171,890 (17.3%)

47. Kentucky

Average tax payment: $4,987

Number of returns with tax due: 323,550 (15.6%)

46. Iowa

Average tax payment: $5,029

Number of returns with tax due: 289,660 (18.7%)

45. Ohio

Average tax payment: $5,051

Number of returns with tax due: 1,015,640 (17.2%)

44. Wisconsin

Average tax payment: $5,251

Number of returns with tax due: 564,230 (18.8%)

43. Maryland

Average tax payment: $5,260

Number of returns with tax due: 728,060 (23.2%)

42. Arkansas

Average tax payment: $5,312

Number of returns with tax due: 237,220 (17.6%)

41. Louisiana

Average tax payment: $5,332

Number of returns with tax due: 328,790 (15.8%)

40. Delaware

Average tax payment: $5,349

Number of returns with tax due: 102,040 (20.0%)

39. South Carolina

Average tax payment: $5,352

Number of returns with tax due: 530,170 (21.0%)

38. Alaska

Average tax payment: $5,440

Number of returns with tax due: 70,540 (19.6%)

37. Alabama

Average tax payment: $5,450

Number of returns with tax due: 410,720 (18.3%)

36. Oklahoma

Average tax payment: $5,455

Number of returns with tax due: 308,800 (17.3%)

35. Michigan

Average tax payment: $5,471

Number of returns with tax due: 833,650 (16.6%)

34. Rhode Island

Average tax payment: $5,489

Number of returns with tax due: 103,320 (17.9%)

33. Minnesota

Average tax payment: $5,522

Number of returns with tax due: 642,560 (22.2%)

32. Missouri

Average tax payment: $5,544

Number of returns with tax due: 527,480 (17.5%)

31. Indiana

Average tax payment: $5,609

Number of returns with tax due: 495,600 (14.8%)

30. North Carolina

Average tax payment: $5,664

Number of returns with tax due: 1,005,740 (19.8%)

29. Vermont

Average tax payment: $5,896

Number of returns with tax due: 59,910 (17.4%)

28. Maine

Average tax payment: $5,952

Number of returns with tax due: 136,030 (19.0%)

27. Georgia

Average tax payment: $5,966

Number of returns with tax due: 1,056,260 (20.8%)

26. Oregon

Average tax payment: $5,967

Number of returns with tax due: 467,940 (22.5%)

25. Arizona

Average tax payment: $5,971

Number of returns with tax due: 742,720 (21.5%)

24. Kansas

Average tax payment: $6,004

Number of returns with tax due: 275,300 (19.6%)

23. Virginia

Average tax payment: $6,005

Number of returns with tax due: 940,640 (22.2%)

22. Pennsylvania

Average tax payment: $6,234

Number of returns with tax due: 1,057,260 (16.1%)

21. Illinois

Average tax payment: $6,482

Number of returns with tax due: 1,145,470 (18.2%)

20. Nebraska

Average tax payment: $6,546

Number of returns with tax due: 185,500 (19.6%)

19. Montana

Average tax payment: $6,580

Number of returns with tax due: 117,660 (21.3%)

18. Tennessee

Average tax payment: $6,613

Number of returns with tax due: 587,830 (17.6%)

17. New York

Average tax payment: $6,786

Number of returns with tax due: 2,073,260 (20.4%)

16. New Jersey

Average tax payment: $7,043

Number of returns with tax due: 1,071,530 (22.8%)

15. Texas

Average tax payment: $7,190

Number of returns with tax due: 2,428,830 (17.6%)

14. Utah

Average tax payment: $7,235

Number of returns with tax due: 317,410 (21.2%)

13. Idaho

Average tax payment: $7,263

Number of returns with tax due: 186,690 (21.5%)

12. Colorado

Average tax payment: $7,265

Number of returns with tax due: 665,260 (22.7%)

11. California

Average tax payment: $7,477

Number of returns with tax due: 5,052,530 (25.8%)

10. New Hampshire

Average tax payment: $7,834

Number of returns with tax due: 146,250 (19.6%)

9. Nevada

Average tax payment: $7,858

Number of returns with tax due: 302,490 (18.9%)

8. Connecticut

Average tax payment: $7,874

Number of returns with tax due: 384,290 (20.7%)

7. Washington D.C.

Average tax payment: $7,914

Number of returns with tax due: 83,000 (23.5%)

6. North Dakota

Average tax payment: $8,013

Number of returns with tax due: 76,920 (20.6%)

5. Massachusetts

Average tax payment: $8,286

Number of returns with tax due: 801,110 (22.0%)

4. Florida

Average tax payment: $8,331

Number of returns with tax due: 2,157,580 (19.2%)

3. Washington

Average tax payment: $8,452

Number of returns with tax due: 839,450 (21.8%)

2. Wyoming

Average tax payment: $8,549

Number of returns with tax due: 53,020 (18.5%)

1. South Dakota