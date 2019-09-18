With gas prices on the rise, Central Virginians scrambling to save at the pump

Gas prices are on the rise across Central Virginia, including some pumps that have seen a hike as high as 40 cents.

AAA says the hike is the result of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Customers across the region in search of the cheapest gas prices they could find told 8News the price hike could have a big impact on their budget.

“I would have to cut things in other places,” Michaella Phillips said. “I need my car to go back and forth to work and I travel for family. It kind of hurts me a whole lot.”

Edward Sargent added, “I drove last night, didn’t think to get gas. Now, I look today and it’s like, what do you do?”

So, where can you find the cheapest gas in Metro Richmond? 8News found Marathon gas station on Chamberlayne Avenue offered some of the lowest prices at $2.29 for regular unleaded. You can also CLICK HERE to search Gas Buddy for the cheapest prices near you.

This month’s average cost of gas per gallon, according to AAA, is $2.32.