Worried about missing payments because of mail delays? Here are your options

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you worried about missing a payment or being charged extra fees because you mailed a check only to have it arrive late? You are not alone!

Due to the United States Postal Service experiencing mail delays, people who send payments or receive bills by postal mail could see added charges.

If you are being charged late fees, here are some options for you:

Reach out directly to the company.

Call the company or utility and explain the situation. If you haven’t received your bill, they can give you your balance and have you pay over the phone by credit card. If you’ve already mailed your bill, they can advise you on the best way to avoid late fees. Always be careful when dialing customer service numbers because scammers purchase similar phone numbers.

Go online. Use an online account method to pay. Be sure that you are on a secure site (Look for https:// or the lock icon), and that you’ve typed the address correctly. Double-check the URL before entering any information. Scammers often squat on lookalike website domains.

Ask your bank.

If you’ve mailed a check that hasn’t arrived in time, ask your bank if they will waive the stop payment fee so that you can pay over the phone or online. Call the company and explain.

Set up online payments.

Avoid future issues with late bills by switching to secure online payments. Paying online can help you keep your accounts organized and minimize unnecessary fees.