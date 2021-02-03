Worried about missing payments because of mail delays? Here are your options

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you worried about missing a payment or being charged extra fees because you mailed a check only to have it arrive late? You are not alone!
Due to the United States Postal Service experiencing mail delays, people who send payments or receive bills by postal mail could see added charges.
If you are being charged late fees, here are some options for you:
Reach out directly to the company.
Call the company or utility and explain the situation. If you haven’t received your bill, they can give you your balance and have you pay over the phone by credit card. If you’ve already mailed your bill, they can advise you on the best way to avoid late fees. Always be careful when dialing customer service numbers because scammers purchase similar phone numbers.
Go online. Use an online account method to pay. Be sure that you are on a secure site (Look for https:// or the lock icon), and that you’ve typed the address correctly. Double-check the URL before entering any information. Scammers often squat on lookalike website domains.
Ask your bank.
If you’ve mailed a check that hasn’t arrived in time, ask your bank if they will waive the stop payment fee so that you can pay over the phone or online. Call the company and explain.
Set up online payments.
Avoid future issues with late bills by switching to secure online payments. Paying online can help you keep your accounts organized and minimize unnecessary fees.
- Know your options: There are two ways you can pay bills online: 1) Pay companies individually through their mobile apps or websites, or 2) Set up an automated bill paying with your bank or credit union by authorizing them to make payments on a specific day each month. You can use one or both methods, depending on your preferences.
- Set up individual payments. Make payments directly to a company by setting up a username and password. Most companies ask for your email address and phone number to confirm your identity. Next, link your payment methods such as your credit card or bank account information. You may need to provide your bank’s routing number (found on your paper checks).
- Set up online bill pay with your bank. Create an online account on your bank’s official website or app. Log in and choose the “bill pay” option. Next, add the information for each company you want to pay online including the company name, address, and your account number with them. Specify the amount you want to pay each month, which account the payment should be withdrawn from, and the date the payment should be processed.
- Automate your payments. Set up recurring payments and you won’t have to worry about forgetting a payment. If you are using online bill pay through your bank they may take a day or two to process payments, so schedule them a few days before the due date.
- Keep an eye on your bills. Check your accounts regularly with each company to make sure you haven’t missed any rate increases. Consumerfinance.gov reminds consumers, “If you have set up recurring payments and the amount changes, you may pay the wrong amount. If you pay less than the full amount of the bill, you may have to pay fees.” Also, always check your credit card statements for any errors or fraudulent charges.
- Review your bank account regularly. Automated bill pay won’t work if you don’t have sufficient funds in your accounts to cover the bill, which could result in late fees or overdraft fees.
- Keep copies of your monthly statements. Instead of just looking at statements and notices online, ConsumerReports.org recommends downloading copies of your statements and notices to your computer for safekeeping and future reference.
- Guard your personal information. Online banking is generally safe as long as you choose strong passwords and safeguard your data. This means not sharing personal information in response to an unsolicited email or phone call – even if it appears to come from a company or bank you do business with. Call them directly yourself to verify.
- Use a secure network. Only access your bill pay accounts on a secure network, like your private home Wi-Fi network. Public Wi-Fi networks may lack important security protections. Always ensure you maintain an up-to-date antivirus program running on your computer before you enter your personal information on anything.