RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the DR Power PRO XL501 chipper shredder because it could pose a laceration hazard.

The shredders are used for yard and garden clean-up. They have an orange body with a black motor on a black metal frame and have two wheels.

The recall states fin scroll of the chipper can fail, ejecting pieces of metal from the machine. Around 2,100 machines with model numbers CS35050BEN and CS35050BENR are being recalled due to the issue.

While the company has received six reports of the chippers ejecting pieces of metal, no injuries have yet been reported.

DR Power is contacting those who bought it and sending repair kits with installation instructions.