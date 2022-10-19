ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Arlington County Police Department has announced that no charges will be filed against the Uber driver who they say crashed into a restaurant on Wilson Boulevard in August, injuring 15 people.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, around 6:45 p.m. on August 12, officers and fire department crews were called to Ireland’s Four Courts on the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into the restaurant and caught fire. The fire spread to the restaurant but was quickly extinguished.

When they got to the scene, the officers immediately began evacuating people from the building and assessing their injuries. In total, 15 people were injured, nine of whom were taken to local hospitals. Two of the people hospitalized were in critical condition, one was in serious condition and six had non-life-threatening injuries. The other six people injured were treated at the scene.

The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Fire Department, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall Fire Department provided assistance at the scene. About a month after the crash, all nine of the people hospitalized had been released.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the driver was a rideshare driver who was heading north on North Courthouse Road and ran off the roadway. The driver and passenger were both taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Arlington Police announced that, after a comprehensive investigation and extensive review of the evidence, it had been determined that the driver had a medical emergency prior to the crash. They also announced that, after consulting the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, he would not face criminal charges in relation to the crash.